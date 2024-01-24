Chicago weather update: Dense Fog Advisory in effect through Thursday morning

Chicagoans can expect to see a shift in weather patterns over the next few days.

The city had light rain on Wednesday afternoon, but the precipitation is expected to taper off as the evening progresses.

A new weather concern is arising though, as areas of dense fog are anticipated to become more widespread overnight.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued from Wednesday evening through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while commuting and consider allowing for extra travel time during this period.

Thursday is predicted to bring another gloomy and mild day to the city, with highs hovering near 40 degrees.

As the day unfolds, a new weather system is set to move in, bringing rain to the area by late afternoon or early evening. The rain is expected to continue into Thursday night, with most areas drying out around daybreak on Friday.

Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, the weather outlook suggests mainly dry conditions with cloudy skies and high temperatures around 40 degrees.

While there is a slight chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday, the precipitation is not expected to be significant.

Despite the mild temperatures persisting into the next week, there's a downside for those craving sunshine.

Unfortunately, there are no sunny days in sight in the near future.

Be careful when heading out the door and stay with us as we bring more weather updates in the days ahead.