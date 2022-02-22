Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
10
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Newton County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 12:59 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 6:03 AM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Newton County

Dense fog, potential flooding in store for Chicago area Tuesday

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Feb. 22

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Many concerns out the door today. First is with rainfall which could be heavy enough to cause localized flooding concerns especially near rivers should any ice jams form.  

Thunder is possible as well with brief downpours. The ground is still frozen, so everything goes straight into runoff. Not good.  

There is dense fog in the area as well, contributing to lower visibilities. Delays are likely at Chicago’s airfields. Then, there’s the very real potential of at least some icing far north.  

Right now, only McHenry County and points west along with all of southern Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory for this possibility.  

Northern Lake County will also be in prime position for at least some icing.  

All precipitation should wind down early this afternoon with colder air spilling in area wide.  

Temperatures today will range from low 30s far north to mid 50s far south in our viewing area. 

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny but much colder with highs in the mid 20s. 

At night there is a chance for some light lake-effect snow on the IL side but the main snow event will be Thursday night into early Friday morning. Not a big storm here, still looks like a 3-inch or so deal but two rush hours could be impacted.  

Beyond that it looks dry and quite cold as we close out February and meteorological winter.