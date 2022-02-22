Dense fog, potential flooding in store for Chicago area Tuesday

Many concerns out the door today. First is with rainfall which could be heavy enough to cause localized flooding concerns especially near rivers should any ice jams form.

Thunder is possible as well with brief downpours. The ground is still frozen, so everything goes straight into runoff. Not good.

There is dense fog in the area as well, contributing to lower visibilities. Delays are likely at Chicago’s airfields. Then, there’s the very real potential of at least some icing far north.

Right now, only McHenry County and points west along with all of southern Wisconsin are under a winter weather advisory for this possibility.

Northern Lake County will also be in prime position for at least some icing.

All precipitation should wind down early this afternoon with colder air spilling in area wide.

Temperatures today will range from low 30s far north to mid 50s far south in our viewing area.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny but much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

At night there is a chance for some light lake-effect snow on the IL side but the main snow event will be Thursday night into early Friday morning. Not a big storm here, still looks like a 3-inch or so deal but two rush hours could be impacted.

Beyond that it looks dry and quite cold as we close out February and meteorological winter.