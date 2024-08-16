Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for multiple areas as strong storms pass through

Active weather alerts:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cook County until 7:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern DeKalb and NW LaSalle Counties until 7:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for NE DeKalb and NW Kane Counties until 7:15 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms are developing and will likely increase in coverage Friday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has Chicagoland at a Marginal Risk for severe storms, which is a level 1 of 5.

While the threat of severe weather appears low, any storms that become severe will have the capability to produce damaging winds and hail.

Storm chances will taper off late Friday evening and most of the night will be dry. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have a small chance for a few stray showers to develop in the afternoon, but the majority of the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Next week looks lovely with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain chances look little to none all next workweek.