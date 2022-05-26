Expect tons of humidity in Chicago today coupled with afternoon storms

Funnel cloud sightings not far from O’Hare, scattered wind damage in northwest Indiana and some flooding of roadways in far northwest suburbs are the main takeaways from yesterday’s showers and storms.

There’s a low-end chance for straight-line wind damage from storms this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of humidity. Any peeks of sunshine will be fleeting.

Most of the morning looks rather quiet. Tonight, showers continue as cooler air filters in.

Tomorrow starts with a few showers. Highs only in the 60s. Then it’s onward and upward with a significant surge of heat arriving Sunday-Wednesday.

Low 90s are likely Monday and Tuesday as it should be one of the warmest Memorial Days on record.