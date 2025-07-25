Live updates: Flash Flood Warning in effect parts of Chicago area; Ground stop at O'Hare, Midway

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning was issued Friday afternoon for parts of Cook and DuPage counties, including suburbs like Darien and Bridgeview. The National Weather Service urged residents to avoid flooded areas and seek higher ground. Storms also triggered a ground stop at both O'Hare and Midway, with more storms expected overnight into Saturday morning.



A Flash Flood Warning was issued for some of Chicago's southern suburbs Friday afternoon amid storms.

The warning is in effect parts of Cook and DuPage County, including suburbs such as Darien, Bridgeview and Justice until 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS is advising residents to seek higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

Meanwhile, a Ground Stop was issued at both O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to storms. It's in effect until 1:45 p.m. for O'Hare and 2 p.m. for Midway. The Federal Aviation Administration said to expect departure delays of over 45 minutes at Midway.

More showers and thunderstorms will likely return after midnight, continuing through tomorrow morning with the potential for gusty winds and torrential rainfall.