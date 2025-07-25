Live updates: Flash Flood Warning in effect parts of Chicago area; Ground stop at O'Hare, Midway
CHICAGO - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for some of Chicago's southern suburbs Friday afternoon amid storms.
The warning is in effect parts of Cook and DuPage County, including suburbs such as Darien, Bridgeview and Justice until 2:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS is advising residents to seek higher ground and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.
Meanwhile, a Ground Stop was issued at both O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to storms. It's in effect until 1:45 p.m. for O'Hare and 2 p.m. for Midway. The Federal Aviation Administration said to expect departure delays of over 45 minutes at Midway.
More showers and thunderstorms will likely return after midnight, continuing through tomorrow morning with the potential for gusty winds and torrential rainfall.
The Source: The information in this report came from the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration.