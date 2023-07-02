Flash Flood Warning issued for Chicago area: NWS

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Chicago area by the National Weather Service Sunday morning.

The warning includes Chicago, Joliet and Naperville and is in effect until 1:15 p.m. CT.

The warning was issued around 9:15 a.m. An emergency alert was issued by the NWS calling the flooding a "dangerous and life-threatening situation."

I-55 was shut down in both directions near Pulaski due to ongoing flooding, according to Illinois State Police. Southbound traffic is being diverted on to Kedzie and northbound traffic is being diverted on to Pulaski.

The NWS says there is a significant threat to property or life in Cook County, DuPage County, Will County. Cook County's warning was extended to 3:15 p.m.

Up to 3 inches of rainfall has come down over the last several hours, and additional 1-2 inches are possible as we go through the early afternoon.



The rain should diminish by late this afternoon, with some clearing occurring overnight tonight. Mostly dry weather will also be in store for us Monday and Tuesday as temps warm back up into the mid and upper 80s, and close to 90 degrees for the fourth.

