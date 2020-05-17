Flash flooding possible as heavy rains pound Chicago

A fresh batch of showers and thunderstorms Sunday could lead to flash floods across the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday until the end of the day, as heavy rains could bring up to two inches of rain to northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Sunday’s expected storms come on the heels of record-setting rainfall that drenched the Chicago area Thursday and Friday and left roadways flooded across northern Illinois.

The temperature will top out at about 64 degrees Sunday, before dropping to a low of 49 degrees, the weather service said.

The rain will continue into Monday, the weather service said, before the skies clear for the next several days.

