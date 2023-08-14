Flood Watch and Overflow Alert: Potential severe weather impacts Chicago area

A Flood Watch is currently in effect for the Chicago area, as well as the counties north of the city. The forecast warns of possible severe weather characterized by torrential rain and damaging winds.

There's growing concern that the rain anticipated Monday afternoon could lead to similar issues experienced by residents last month. During that time, heavy rainfall resulted in flooded basements and significant property damage for some homeowners.

With the flood watch in place, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an "Overflow Action Alert" this morning. They're urging residents to conserve water as a precautionary measure against sewer backups.

To help alleviate potential strain on the system, the District recommends strategies like delaying showers and baths. Additionally, they suggest postponing the use of dishwashers and washing machines until the weather subsides and the risk of flooding diminishes.