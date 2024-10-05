Florida faces another hurricane threat after Helene devastates southeastern US

Less than 10 days after Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida's Big Bed, the National Hurricane Center is tracking another system that could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida.

Tropical Depression 14 formed in the western Gulf Saturday morning and is expected to become Tropical Storm Milton in the next 24 hours.

Milton is forecast to quickly intensify and be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. Florida will begin feeling tropical storm-force winds as early as Tuesday morning, with landfall likely on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center is urging residents in Florida to have their hurricane plan in place and to follow any advice given by local officials.