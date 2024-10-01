Nearly 40 Illinois volunteers head south to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene is devastating, and urgent help is needed to support those affected.

The Red Cross is already on the ground, making a significant impact, and there are several ways for people to get involved and lend a hand.

Scenes of entire towns submerged in water and families losing everything are hard to ignore, and many feel the urge to take action. Fortunately, there are many meaningful ways to make a difference.

Currently, nearly 40 Red Cross volunteers from Illinois are stationed in the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. These dedicated people are working in shelters, distributing meals and delivering essential supplies to those in need. In addition, mental health and spiritual care advisors are also providing support on the ground.

You can help by donating money or blood, but even volunteering your time from home can make a big impact. Every contribution counts.

For more information on how to get involved with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org/foxforward.

It’s not just the Red Cross making a difference—many other reputable organizations are stepping up to provide aid as well. Groups like Direct Relief and All Hands and Hearts are excellent options if you want your donations to go where they’re needed most.