Flurries kick off Friday with temps hovering around freezing

Look for flurries today, mainly early. No accumulations.

Highs in the mid 30s have occurred with low 30s the rest of the day. Cloudy. Again.

Tonight will be chilly with low to mid 20s. Tomorrow there could be some sun breaking through clouds with mid 30s again.

Late tomorrow night (after midnight) into Sunday morning it looks like light snow will fall. It might be an inch or so, enough to whiten the ground anyway.

Highs make it above freezing though in the afternoon promoting some melt.

Monday and Tuesday will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and temps a few degrees warmer than normal.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday, a strong storm system will be somewhere in the vicinity. Too soon to get excited but this one has potential to have disruptive impacts in our area or nearby.

Today is the 24th day in a row of above-normal temperatures. This streak will continue through Wednesday but signs point to a shot of cold air arriving Thursday.

