Forecast: Rain, cloudy skies and highs in the 60s

The Chicagoland area has only seen about two-and-a-half inches of rain so far this spring, however, Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that could change this afternoon.

Skies will remain cloudy Saturday. Currently, the area is experiencing dry conditions, however, moisture is creeping into Chicagoland.

Scattered showers are expected mid-to-late morning and into this afternoon.

Counties in the Chicagoland area could see about a half of an inch of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Mild temps are expected throughout Saturday as well. Temps will top out in the middle and upper 60s.

By 6:30 p.m. Saturday, most of the rain will have subsided.

Though Sunday will not be 100 percent rain free, it will be a rather beautiful day!

Skies will have some clouds and sun, and there will only be a small chance of rain.