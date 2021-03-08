Four 60-degree days possible before cold front brings rain, thunderstorms

Chicago could see four straight days of unseasonable warmth this week before a cold front plunges daily high temperatures back to normal.

With high temperatures forecast in the 60s, the area could be 20 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year, National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said.

But the warmth would be short-lived, with temperature going back to the mid-40s sometime Thursday, Borchardt said.

However, the timing of the cold front was uncertain and temperatures might reach 60 degrees again Thursday.

"We can maybe sneak in another 60-degree day," Borchardt said.

Rain was possible Wednesday morning, early afternoon and late evening, according to the weather service. Thunderstorms could accompany the cold front on Thursday.