Freezing rain forecast for Wednesday morning commute: weather service

Commuters are being advised to drive carefully during what could be a cold, rainy commute to work Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory set to take effect about 6 a.m. Wednesday, saying that freezing drizzle could make for slick roadways and sidewalks until noon.

Drizzle will fall as temperatures gradually rise from the low 30s Wednesday morning to a high of about 37 degrees, the weather service said. The North Side and northwest suburbs are expected to get the most rainfall.

Wednesday night’s temperatures will dip to a low of about 18 degrees before returning to a high of about 25 on Thursday, the weather service said. The city should stay relatively dry until Friday, when a mix of snow and freezing rain is expected to come down in the afternoon and evening.