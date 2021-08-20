Friday forecast: Heat, humidity and small chance of showers

Heat and humidity continue to persist in the Chicagoland area Friday, FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan said.

Some dense fog will be seen Friday morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with high humidity, and a very small chance of showers.

There is a higher chance for showers and storms Saturday, but most of the day will be dry, and many areas will miss out on much needed rainfall in the drought areas.

On Sunday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with ample sunshine.

Outside of Chicago, Tropical Storm Grace is about to become a hurricane again with landfall on the Gulf Coast of Mexico — likely by overnight Friday. Winds are currently 70 mph.

Henri is a tropical storm and is likely to reach hurricane strength before threatening New England Sunday and Monday.