Friday forecast: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s, rain expected this evening

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in this evening.

Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s — right where we should be for this time of year.

On Saturday, highs will be around 70.

We are still watching for the potential of strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening with all threats possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60. Showers are possible.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 60s with a chance for rain Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.

Mid to upper 50s expected next Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for rain.