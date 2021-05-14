Friday Forecast: Sunny with temps around 70

A lovely day is on tap Friday with ample sun and highs perhaps a bit above 70, Meteorologist Mike Caplan said.

Skies will cloud over Friday night, and it looks like Saturday will have a few showers.

Highs on Saturday will hit the mid-60s.

On Sunday, the Chicagoland area will see temps hit 70 again, and rainfall seems most likely at night into early Monday morning.

Thunder is unlikely.

Rainfall amounts are not likely to dent the worsening drought over the northern half of Chicagoland.

Next week looks milder with mid and upper 70s on the way.