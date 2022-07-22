Friday kicks off toasty weekend in the Windy City

It will be hot today with mostly to partly sunny skies. Should be right around 90 degrees for the high.

Late tonight storms may fire and cross the area.

Tomorrow will be a scorcher with low to mid 90s and higher humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies.

Late at night, another round of storms is possible that would settle south of the area Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with temperatures around seasonal norms next week. Showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday.