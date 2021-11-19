Friday kicks off warmer-than-average weekend across Chicago

Friday will start off sunny but become mostly cloudy by early this afternoon.

Not as blustery so it won't feel quite as cold as Thursday with a high near 40°.

Temperatures will be above average this weekend with highs well into the 40s and close to 50°.

Some light rain is possible by early Sunday morning but not a washout.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Expect mostly cloudy conditions for the Bears' game on Sunday.

Much colder weather will come early next week with Monday's highs only getting up to near freezing for the coldest day since late February.

Advertisement

Quiet for most of Thanksgiving week with a couple chances of rain Wednesday and Thursday but dry hours, too. Highs on Thanksgiving seasonably cold in the middle 40s.