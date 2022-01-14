Chicago kicks off weekend with temps hovering around freezing

Just when bare spots were starting to show up in the snowpack, now it looks like a fresh coating is on the way thanks to two separate processes.

The first is a significant winter storm that will make national headlines through the weekend from the Plains, into the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic then the Northeast.

We get brushed with that with only minor accumulations of around an inch or less. The other bugaboo is lake-effect snow which, courtesy of northeast winds, will target the IL side of the water.

I could show you a computer model that advertises more than 3" of snow for small portions of the area but I am discounting that.

Highs today have already happened in the mid 30s.

If there’s a "snowier" time frame it will be this evening and tonight.

Tomorrow everything winds down but may not totally stop until early afternoon as flurries fly early. It will be colder with highs in the mid 20s.

The next chance of snow arrives Sunday evening and again should be minor with less than an inch expected.

Long term, there are signs of another arctic shot arriving by Thursday.