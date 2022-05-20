Friday temps soar into the 80s ahead of cooler weekend

The heat sticks around for one more day before a shot of cooler air takes hold into at least the middle of next week.

Highs soar into the mid/upper 80s especially from the city south and east today before a cold front arrives and knocks temps down.

Gusty winds out of the southwest will boost humidity levels too.

Regarding showers and storms, there will be a few around, mainly p.m.

The risk of severe storms remains on the low side. Tonight will feature scattered showers and a few storms.

Tomorrow will feature showers and possibly a rumble here (Thunder is most likely south and east of the city.)

While it won’t rain all day in every location, showers are possible at any time. I trust that makes sense.

Sunday will be dry with some sun. Both days this weekend will have highs in the mid 60s, a little cooler by the lake.