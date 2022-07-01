Friday will be a little cooler, a little cloudier across Chicago

The radar is underwhelming as of 4 a.m. You can’t rule out a shower at some point locally especially through mid-afternoon but it sure doesn’t look like much.

Most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sun with highs around 10 degrees cooler than Thursday’s low 90s.

The weekend looks partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The Fourth of July itself will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and storms possible during the p.m.

Next week will have generally warm conditions but no intense heat.

Storm threats appear on various computer models from Tuesday to Thursday but I have low confidence in the occurrence, much less timing of these potential storm clusters.