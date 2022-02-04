Frigid Friday in store for Chicagoland with relief coming next week

Friday begins frigid with wind chills below zero in our western and northwestern suburbs.

Plenty of clouds today with an occasional light snow shower or a few flurries but little accumulation expected.

Highs only in the lower 20s today and tomorrow but thawing to near freezing by Sunday.

A quiet weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday.

It will be quiet most of next week too but some sticking snow possible on Thursday. Most of the week we will enjoy highs near or above freezing.