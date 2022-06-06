Gloomy Monday to bring showers throughout the day

Do rainy days and Mondays always get you down? If so, this will be two for two.

It won’t rain all day, but there will be showers around the Chicago viewing area at almost any time from morning through mid-evening.

There will be some thunder as well during the afternoon, but severe storms are not expected. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s in between showers.

Tonight will be cooler with mid-to-upper 50s under clearing skies. There could be some fog.

Tuesday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low 70s to mid-70s, but it will be cooler near the lake.

The next round of showers and storms arrives Wednesday.