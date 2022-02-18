Gusty winds and freezing temps kick off weekend cold front

The falling snow is over but slippery spots and renewed blowing snow could cause a few issues through the day, especially in open and rural areas.

Single digits dominate the temperature map this morning with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Highs will make it into the lower 30s as gusty winds crank out of the southwest.

McHenry County and southern Wisconsin are under a wind advisory. At least it will be mostly sunny.

Tonight, a cold front swings in accompanied by scattered snow showers. Prime time for this action would be 7-10 p.m.

Maybe a quarter of an inch or so-just enough to ruin my snow removal this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be quite cold despite sunny skies. Mid 20s with a gusty wind.

Sunday will be about 20 degrees warmer but continued very blustery.

Presidents’ Day could have some rain by late afternoon or at night that may mix with ice then snow going into Tuesday.

Yet another storm system looms for Thursday with a plowable snowfall possible if the preferred Euro model is correct again.

The global pattern favors colder-than-normal temps in our area through at least the end of February. Winter lives on…