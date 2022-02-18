Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:24 AM CST, Newton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:15 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:34 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 7:56 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 4:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, McHenry County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 11:30 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Gusty winds and freezing temps kick off weekend cold front

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Feb. 18th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down Friday's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - The falling snow is over but slippery spots and renewed blowing snow could cause a few issues through the day, especially in open and rural areas.  

Single digits dominate the temperature map this morning with wind chills a few degrees below zero. Highs will make it into the lower 30s as gusty winds crank out of the southwest. 

McHenry County and southern Wisconsin are under a wind advisory. At least it will be mostly sunny. 

Tonight, a cold front swings in accompanied by scattered snow showers. Prime time for this action would be 7-10 p.m.  

Maybe a quarter of an inch or so-just enough to ruin my snow removal this afternoon.  

Tomorrow will be quite cold despite sunny skies. Mid 20s with a gusty wind.  

Sunday will be about 20 degrees warmer but continued very blustery.  

Presidents’ Day could have some rain by late afternoon or at night that may mix with ice then snow going into Tuesday.  

Yet another storm system looms for Thursday with a plowable snowfall possible if the preferred Euro model is correct again. 

The global pattern favors colder-than-normal temps in our area through at least the end of February.  Winter lives on…