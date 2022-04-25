How long could cool pattern linger for Chicago?

We just enjoyed our warmest weekend in nearly seven months. O'Hare hit a high of 84 degrees on Saturday and topped out at 73 degrees on Sunday.

After also factoring in the low temperatures for both days it was the warmest Saturday and Sunday combination since the first weekend of October, 2021.

The month of April is now running 1.5 degrees below average. The longer range forecasts hint at a cooler pattern lingering into next month.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook has us "leaning below" normal overall for the period from this Saturday through the following Wednesday.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook drops the probability a bit but still has us favored to be below average overall for the period starting a week from today through the following Sunday.

The National Blend Of Models has highs falling into the 40s on Wednesday. That will feel more like early March than the end of April. We warm back to about average by the weekend but still stay just a bit below average. Average highs for this weekend are around 65 degrees.

Let's look even longer range at the Climate Prediction Center's monthly temperature outlook for May. It also has us "leaning below" normal.

The good news for warm weather fans is the summer forecast hints at an above average period overall from June through August.