Inch of snow possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

Up to an inch of light snow was expected to fall on northern Illinois by Tuesday evening.

Flurries will begin in the early afternoon in Chicago, with heavier snow falling by 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The snow was expected to remain steady until about 9 p.m.

The timing of the heaviest snow could cause troubles for the evening commute, the weather service said. Untreated roadways may become slick.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Temperatures will drop from the high 20s down to around 16 degrees overnight, the weather service said.

Advertisement

Wednesday was expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees.

Higher temperatures are expected Thursday, when the high could reach nearly 40 degrees.

Snow was out of the forecast until Saturday evening and Sunday.