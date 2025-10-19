Chicago weather: Light rain early, then clearing in afternoon

Light rain will continue to fall throughout the morning hours with temperatures in the 50s and a rather blustery northwest wind.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Rain will be ending from west to east right around noon in the city, which means there could be a little bit of light rain left at the very beginning of the Bears game.

Skies will be clearing quickly from west to east during the afternoon with temperatures only rising back into the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quite chilly, with many suburbs dipping into the upper 30s.

What's next:

Tomorrow, despite a chilly start, it will be sunny and milder with highs in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow night into early Tuesday morning, there could be some light showers with the next cold front.

Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach 60. The rest of the week looks dry with partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoons and mostly clear nights. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.