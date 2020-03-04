Light rain, snow expected Wednesday morning

A light mixture of rain and snow will pass over the Chicago area Wednesday morning, before sunny skies and moderate temperatures take over the afternoon.

The majority of the wintry mix should fall before 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate, if any.

Temperatures will rise to a high of about 46 degrees, the weather service said. Wednesday night’s low should hover around 33 degrees.

Clear skies are expected to persist throughout the rest of the week, with temperatures fluctuating between about 50 and 30 degrees, the weather service said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP