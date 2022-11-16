Light snow continues Wednesday as Chicago braces for chilly weekend

Our brush with winter is far from over. Light snow will fall this morning without much fanfare. Mainly flurries.

However, during the afternoon, bona fide snow showers will develop with quick reductions to visibility and some localized swaths of ½ to 1 inch accumulation. Temperatures max out slightly above freezing.

Tonight will be cold with flurries ending. Tomorrow will barely touch freezing with some peeks of sun.

A few light snow showers attend the next cold front which ushers in even colder air than what we’ve had for the past several days.

Highs will be mire in the mid to upper 20s Friday-Sunday but at least it will be partly to mostly sunny with only a small chance of flurries Saturday afternoon.

Lows may hit single digits away from the city at some point with wind chills around zero. Nasty stuff.

Temperatures begin their climb Monday and by Thanksgiving we could be warmer than normal.