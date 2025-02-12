Chicago’s snowfall totals and forecast developments
CHICAGO - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Chicago from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.
Light snow is expected to start in the area Wednesday morning, with heavier coverage developing in the afternoon and evening.
Follow along with FOX 32 Chicago as we track snow totals in the area.
Updates:
Chicago Snowfall Totals:
Feb. 13, 2015–7 a.m.
- O’Hare: 2.9 inches
- Midway 2.1 inches
- Gurnee 4.5 inches
- Winthrop Harbor 6 inches
- Downers Grove 4.5 inches
- Elgin 2.6 inches
- Kankakee 3.3 inches
- Barrington 3.4 inches
Feb. 12, 2025–6:00 p.m.:
- Bull Valley: 2 inches
- Gurnee: 2.3 inches
- Grundy: 1 inch
- Lake Villa: 3.5 inches
- Lincoln Park: 1.3 inches
- Loves Park: 2 inches
- McHenry: 0.8 inch
- Naperville: 1 inch
- Near South Side: 1.2 inches
- Oakbrook Terrace: 3 inches
- O'Hare: 1.4 inches
- Rockford: 1.7 inches
- Rockford Airport: 1.7 inches
- Romeoville: 1 inch
- Wauconda: 4 inches
- Valparaiso: 4 inches
Crash reports:
2:30 p.m.: Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police troop patrolling the Chicago area handled the following incidents:
- Motorist Assists – 45
- Property Damage Crashes – 56
- Personal Injury Crashes – 10
Ground Delay at O'Hare:
10:52 a.m.: Ground delay at O'Hare: The FAA says departures to O'Hare Airport are delayed an average of 90 minutes due to snow and ice.
9 a.m.: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for DuPage County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Cook County, DeKalb County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County and Jasper County.
8:25 a.m.: Light snow begins falling in the western suburbs.
As snow totals are reported, the numbers will be updated below.
6 a.m.:
0.2 inches at O'Hare
Big picture view:
February snowfall: 0.4 inches so far
Total since Dec. 1, 2024: 7.4 inches
Total since Oct. 1, 2024: 10.3 inches