Chicago’s snowfall totals and forecast developments

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  February 13, 2025 6:48am CST
Winter Weather
Chicago snowstorm recap: Vehicles in ditches, kids enjoy sledding

Chicagoland's first major snowfall left vehicles in ditches on Wednesday, while kids took to the slopes.

CHICAGO - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Chicago from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Light snow is expected to start in the area Wednesday morning, with heavier coverage developing in the afternoon and evening.

Follow along with FOX 32 Chicago as we track snow totals in the area.

More snow and bitter cold temps ahead

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

Updates:

Chicago Snowfall Totals:

Feb. 13, 2015–7 a.m. 

  • O’Hare: 2.9 inches
  • Midway 2.1 inches
  • Gurnee 4.5 inches
  • Winthrop Harbor 6 inches
  • Downers Grove 4.5 inches
  • Elgin 2.6 inches
  • Kankakee 3.3 inches 
  • Barrington 3.4 inches

Feb. 12, 2025–6:00 p.m.:

  • Bull Valley: 2 inches
  • Gurnee: 2.3 inches
  • Grundy: 1 inch
  • Lake Villa: 3.5 inches
  • Lincoln Park: 1.3 inches
  • Loves Park: 2 inches
  • McHenry: 0.8 inch
  • Naperville: 1 inch
  • Near South Side: 1.2 inches
  • Oakbrook Terrace: 3 inches
  • O'Hare: 1.4 inches
  • Rockford: 1.7 inches
  • Rockford Airport: 1.7 inches
  • Romeoville: 1 inch
  • Wauconda: 4 inches
  • Valparaiso: 4 inches

Crash reports:

2:30 p.m.: Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police troop patrolling the Chicago area handled the following incidents:

  • Motorist Assists – 45
  • Property Damage Crashes – 56
  • Personal Injury Crashes – 10

Ground Delay at O'Hare:

10:52 a.m.: Ground delay at O'Hare: The FAA says departures to O'Hare Airport are delayed an average of 90 minutes due to snow and ice.

Ground delay at O'Hare Airport

Snow is impacting flights at O'Hare Airport.

9 a.m.: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for DuPage County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Cook County, DeKalb County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County and Jasper County.

8:25 a.m.: Light snow begins falling in the western suburbs.

As snow totals are reported, the numbers will be updated below.

6 a.m.: 

0.2 inches at O'Hare

Big picture view:

February snowfall: 0.4 inches so far

Total since Dec. 1, 2024: 7.4 inches

Total since Oct. 1, 2024: 10.3 inches

