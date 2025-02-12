Chicago’s snowfall totals and forecast developments

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Chicago from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Light snow is expected to start in the area Wednesday morning, with heavier coverage developing in the afternoon and evening.

Follow along with FOX 32 Chicago as we track snow totals in the area.

Updates:

Chicago Snowfall Totals:

Feb. 13, 2015–7 a.m.

O’Hare: 2.9 inches

Midway 2.1 inches

Gurnee 4.5 inches

Winthrop Harbor 6 inches

Downers Grove 4.5 inches

Elgin 2.6 inches

Kankakee 3.3 inches

Barrington 3.4 inches

Feb. 12, 2025–6:00 p.m.:

Bull Valley: 2 inches

Gurnee: 2.3 inches

Grundy: 1 inch

Lake Villa: 3.5 inches

Lincoln Park: 1.3 inches

Loves Park: 2 inches

McHenry: 0.8 inch

Naperville: 1 inch

Near South Side: 1.2 inches

Oakbrook Terrace: 3 inches

O'Hare: 1.4 inches

Rockford: 1.7 inches

Rockford Airport: 1.7 inches

Romeoville: 1 inch

Wauconda: 4 inches

Valparaiso: 4 inches

Crash reports:

2:30 p.m.: Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police troop patrolling the Chicago area handled the following incidents:

Motorist Assists – 45

Property Damage Crashes – 56

Personal Injury Crashes – 10

Ground Delay at O'Hare:

10:52 a.m.: Ground delay at O'Hare: The FAA says departures to O'Hare Airport are delayed an average of 90 minutes due to snow and ice.

9 a.m.: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for DuPage County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Cook County, DeKalb County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County and Jasper County.

8:25 a.m.: Light snow begins falling in the western suburbs.

As snow totals are reported, the numbers will be updated below.

6 a.m.:

0.2 inches at O'Hare

Big picture view:

February snowfall: 0.4 inches so far

Total since Dec. 1, 2024: 7.4 inches

Total since Oct. 1, 2024: 10.3 inches