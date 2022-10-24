Monday set to feature another day in the 70s across Chicago

There are showers in the area as of this writing but they should exit around sunrise. The rest of the day will be windy and warm again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight starts dry but late-most likely after midnight-rain moves in.

Tomorrow will be soggy with showers most of the day. We really need a good soaking.

Highs tomorrow will be held down because of the rain with the high for the day likely happening around midnight.

The rest of the week and weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures close to normal for late October.