More 90s expected as Chicago starts a streak that could top all of last year

article

A July day in Chicago that hits 90 degrees isn’t a shocker. But it’s looking like we’re at the start of a bunch of them in a row in what’s already been a hot summer.

With the temperature headed toward an expected high Friday of 90, that would make it two days in a row in what the National Weather Service forecasts could be at least nine straight days in the 90s.

JULY 4TH HEAT WAVE SET TO HAMMER US MAY BRING 'RING OF FIRE' EFFECT

So far this year, Chicago has had 10 days with temperatures hitting at least 90 degrees, according to Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. On average, we get about 15 days in the 90s in an entire summer, Birk said. Last year was a bit under that, with 14, and the longest 90s streak was a week.

GET FOX 32 WEATHER ON THE GO

There’s a chance of storms Friday evening, according to a from the National Weather Service, which says that the humidity shouldn’t be too bad this Fourth of July weekend.