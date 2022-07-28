Morning showers will give way to clear skies Thursday across Chicago

A few showers will cross the area this morning followed by clearing skies and a drop in humidity this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tonight will be clear and comfy with temps in the low 60s with upper 50s in some burbs.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be delightful with highs not far from 80 degrees. Sunday will be sunny too with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week it turns hot and will likely be the hottest weather so far this year in Chicago.

The searing heat arrives in full force starting Wednesday.