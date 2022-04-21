The Oak Lawn tornado of 1967: Remembering the severe weather outbreak 55 years later

Thursday was filled with clear skies and warm temperatures, but it was the complete opposite on this date back in 1967.

Fifty-five years ago, the Chicago area witnessed one of its biggest tornado outbreaks on record.

It was April 21, 1967, when a tornado outbreak claimed the lives of 58 people and injured over 1,000.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

There were at least 10 tornadoes on the ground throughout the outbreak and three of them were violent, with an F4 rating on the Fujita scale. This means estimated winds were between 207 and 260 mph.

The most devastating twister was the Oak Lawn tornado. In just 15 minutes, it traveled over 16 miles, leveling well-constructed homes and businesses in its path.

Advertisement

At its widest point, the Oak Lawn tornado was estimated to be three-quarters to one city block wide.