Partly sunny skies and mild temps to precede evening storms

No weather issues today. Partly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid 80s away from the lake.

Tonight, showers and storms return. Severe weather is not likely but some locations could get excessive rainfall before everything winds down tomorrow early afternoon.

Could be some issues during tomorrow morning’s commute with rain coming down.

Beyond tomorrow it looks like smooth sailing through the weekend with highs around 80 degrees Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Lower humidity both days.

Monday will be muggier with highs not far from 90 degrees and a chance of late-day or nighttime storms before the next push of somewhat cooler air.