Possible tornado threat as afternoon thunderstorms expected for Chicago area

Thunderstorms are expected to push through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado.

The storms, with winds up to 60 mph, could hit around 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. "While not the primary hazard, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out," the weather service said in an advisory.

Following a weekend of temperatures in the 80s, the storms will bring a cold front Monday evening and temperatures will drop from a high of around 74 degrees at 5 p.m. into the lower 50s overnight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The brunt of the storms was expected between 7 and 9 p.m. Monday, forecasters said. Rain totals could be between a quarter and half of an inch.

Advertisement

A chance of rain continues through Tuesday, with an expected high of 58 degrees.