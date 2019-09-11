Powerful storms sweep through northern suburbs as Tornado Warning expires

A tornado warning issued for several northern suburbs in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties has expired.

The warning was in effect until 7:45 p.m. for areas including Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Hawthorn Woods, Palatine, Kildeer, Libertyville and North Chicago, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of thunderstorms through the affected area remains throughout the night, the weather service said.