Break out the umbrella: Rain expected all day across Chicago area

We will be soaked for the next 24 hours or so. It’s rain that’s desperately needed with much of Chicagoland in drought status or close to it.

There will be not much, if any, thunder. The main concern is locally-heavy rainfall and possible minor flooding perhaps due to leaf-clogged drains. One to two inches of rainfall totals appear likely.

The high for the day happened around midnight with falling temps during the day through the 50s.

Tonight, the rain continues with a gusty north wind.

Tomorrow, any rainfall will end around daybreak. Sunshine breaks out with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine dominates the forecast through the weekend. Temps will be close to normal for the next three days then slightly warmer than normal for the weekend.