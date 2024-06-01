Chicago weather: Rain will continue until midnight, sunshine returns Sunday

Rain expected to persist until midnight

Chicago residents should keep their umbrellas handy as rain is expected to linger at least until midnight. As Saturday evening progresses, the showers will continue to dampen the city.

Clearing skies on Sunday

The rain will eventually give way to clouds early Sunday morning.

However, by the afternoon, sunshine is expected to break through, providing a much-needed respite.

Sunday will see temperatures rising, with highs reaching into the 70s, making for a pleasant afternoon.

Showers return next week

The break in the weather will be brief, as there is a risk of showers returning on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Despite the wet conditions, temperatures will remain warm, with highs climbing into the 80s throughout the first half of the week.

Stay tuned to our updates for the latest weather news and make sure to plan accordingly for the changing conditions.