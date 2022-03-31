Rain continues to pour on Chicago as temps sink into the 30s

March goes out like a lion.

Rain continues early this morning and snow is already mixing in over far-western Illinois.

While snow will come into play over Chicagoland later this morning, there won’t be much of a chance for accumulations due to ground and air temperatures.

That said, a coating on grass is possible especially over the northern tier of IL counties and well west of Chicago.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s most of the day after these low 40s are swept away.

It’ll be breezy too, adding to the raw feel of the day.

Tonight, the snow showers will end and skies will gradually clear with lows dipping into the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will feature sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Saturday the next storm system arrives with mainly rain-but a few flakes could mix in at the onset.

Highs will again only reach the mid 40s.