Rain returns on Sunday — will it impact the view for Monday's solar eclipse?

Skies have cleared out and it's a gorgeous end to what was a very gloomy week.

Skies remain mostly clear Friday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Some areas may wake up to frost on Saturday! Tomorrow morning could start off with some lake effect clouds, but we'll make our way to sunny skies by late morning and through the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will climb to around 50 near the lake, and mid-50s further inland. Rain returns late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers and even a few storms are possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday's eclipse forecast is looking pretty good. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for highs and skies will likely be partly cloudy around midday/early afternoon during the eclipse.

A few stray showers are possible on Tuesday, but a better chance of rain arrives on Wednesday and Thursday.