Rain set to drench Chicago area tonight

It will be dry today but soaking rain is on the way tonight as a powerhouse storm system bears down.

Highs today climb into the mid 40s with some sunshine. Rain moves in well after dark from the south. Winds will be picking up as well.

It will pour overnight with up to an inch total in some areas. Winds will ramp up during the day tomorrow as precipitation becomes more spotty in nature.

A high wind watch will be in effect all day for the K3 River Valley and all of northwest Indiana where gusts could exceed 45 mph. It’s possible more counties could be put into a wind advisory as needed. There will likely be some snow in parts of our viewing area but it won’t be sticking much if at all.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 30s and a few light snow showers. Again-accumulations are not expected.

The weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sun both days and highs warming into the 40s.