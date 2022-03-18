Rain showers to soak Chicagoland this afternoon carrying into Saturday

The timing may not be right, but Chicagoland needs the rainfall that’s on the way today into tomorrow.

Drought conditions are still prevalent north of the city.

Any showers this morning build into a steady, soaking rainfall by the evening commute. Rain continues tonight then becomes more showery in character tomorrow.

Highs today will be in the low 40s far north to low 50s south.

Tomorrow with mainly cloudy skies and those showers, it will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Then skies will clear tomorrow night setting the stage for a fabulous Sunday with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees away from the lakefront.

It will be even warmer Monday when highs could once again flirt with 70 degrees. The next storm system should arrive with rain perhaps as early as Tuesday evening but Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of next week.