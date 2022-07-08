Rainy Friday to kick off brilliant weekend in Chicago

While there has been precious little in the way of rainfall overnight, showers remain likely over parts of Chicagoland through the day today with a bias for heavier rainfall south.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s with ample humidity.

Tonight it will dry out with a nice drop in humidity.

The weekend looks terrific. Sunshine both days. Eighty degrees tomorrow with mid 80s Sunday.

Monday looks hot and more humid. Could tag 90 degrees.

Showers and storms accompany a front that evening ahead of a downturn in temps for the rest of the week.