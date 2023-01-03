Rainy morning commute to clear up for warmer day in Chicago

We'll get off to a wet start to the morning with rain covering our viewing area. This now looks to last through the morning commute before we enter what’s known as the dry slot of this storm system.

Any hopes of flirting with today’s record high of 60 degrees are gone. As discussed by our team yesterday, the warm front simply isn’t going to make it far enough north for that to happen. That being said it will be quite mild by early-January standards and parts of our viewing will have unseasonable warmth.

In the far northern burbs it will be in the low 40s, city upper 40s to low 50s, and far south suburbs closer to 60 degrees perhaps in the K3 River Valley.

I’m sticking with 48 degrees at O’Hare for the official Chicago high.

Another round of showers and perhaps a storm may cross our area mid-to-late afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler but still warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 30s. There will be some snow showers around which could provide a coating overnight tomorrow into Thursday morning.

The next chance of snow is Saturday also does not look like a biggie.