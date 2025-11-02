Chicago weather: Rainy start to Sunday, highs in the 50s to come

There was a cloudy and even rainy start to the day in the city with lake effect rain affecting Chicago.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Most other areas were dry to start their Sunday, although other places in the far southwest suburbs were experiencing some foggy conditions.

Other parts of the south suburbs saw some limited visibility early Sunday.

But there should be more sunny conditions later on this afternoon!

Forecasted highs are expected to reach the mid-50s for much of the Chicago area.

The work week will start with even more mild temps and highs close to 60 degrees and sunshine.