Chicago's record-breaking warmth continues, Halloween brings cooler temps

The Brief Chicago's warm spell continues with highs near 80 degrees today, following record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday. Showers are expected to move in early Halloween morning, and temperatures will cool to the 50s by trick-or-treating time.



After a record-crushing Tuesday, Chicago will still be unseasonably warm today with highs around 80 degrees.

The record is 85 degrees and will go unchallenged. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and the winds will continue to howl with gusts around 40 mph at times.

Tonight will be windy and unseasonably mild but rain free until well after midnight. In fact, it might not rain until around 5 a.m. tomorrow. Showers and storms will impact the morning commute.

The high for Halloween will be whatever the temp is around midnight-likely upper 60s. Temps will fall during the afternoon with the passage of a cold front so trick-or-treaters will be outside in the 50s. It will remain windy.

Friday will be sunny and much cooler-yet still warmer than normal for November 1. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Saturday will be in the low 60s with sunshine mixing with some clouds by late in the day. Showers are likely Sunday through Tuesday morning with highs between 65-70.

Yesterday we set not only a record high for Oct. 29, but the low of 67 degrees broke the record for warmest low on that date. In fact, that 67 degrees is the warmest low on record so late in the year.