Record warmth hits Chicago, more heat expected this week

Chicago experienced record warmth on Monday, with temperatures at O'Hare reaching 97 degrees shortly after 3 p.m. This surpasses the previous record of 96 degrees set in 1957.

While the heat will persist throughout the week, record high temperatures are expected to remain out of reach from Tuesday through Friday. However, daily high temperatures are forecast to remain in the low to mid 90s through at least Saturday.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and storms by early Tuesday morning. Despite some cloud cover and a few storms around Tuesday morning, temperatures will still rise into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Daily shower and storm chances will continue through Thursday, but no day is expected to be a washout. Residents should be prepared for pop-up showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon.

Friday will bring sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will approach the area later in the day on Saturday, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 90s during the day. Showers and a few storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday as the cold front moves through the region.

Relief is expected by Sunday and Monday, with highs returning to the 80s.