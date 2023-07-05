Severe storms cause flooding, power outages and travel disruptions in Chicago area

Severe thunderstorms rumbled through the Chicago area on Wednesday, leaving behind more flooding after last weekend's downpours did the same.

ComEd is reporting thousands without power, and Chicago's airports were seeing major delays and cancelations.

The primary concerns with Wednesday's storms were damaging wind gusts and small hail. Additionally, the slow-moving nature of these storms resulted in heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Cook County was under a Flash Flood Warning until 10 p.m., while DuPage, Will and Lake counties were under a Flood Advisory. The severe weather threat was expected to diminish by 9 or 10 p.m. as a cold front moves in.

There were also driving delays across the suburbs — north, south, and west — as flooded streets snarled traffic.

O'Hare Airport was reporting 672 flight delays and 247 cancelations, while Midway had 251 delays and 39 cancelations.

In addition, the Chicago White Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed to the next day.

On Thursday, the area is forecast to see much cooler conditions with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and decreasing cloud cover. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

As we head into the weekend, there is a chance of showers on Saturday, but Sunday should remain mostly dry with temperatures in the 80s.